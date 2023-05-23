Telugu writer K Viswanath Reddy dies at 84

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Eminent Telugu writer, novelist, essayist and Central Sahitya Akademi (Telugu) award winner Kethu Viswanath Reddy (84) died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ongole, during the wee hours of Monday.

According to family members, Viswanath Reddy had gone to her daughter’s home in Ongole when he complained of serious illness. He was shifted to a private hospital for treatment where he breathed his last at 5.30 am on Monday.

With his work ‘Kethu Viswanath Reddy Stories’, he carved a niche for himself in Telugu literature by depicting the ethos in Rayalaseema region.

Poets, writers and literary personalities from two Telugu States poured in their condolences over the demise of the eminent writer.

Viswanath Reddy who was known for his short story writing, research and creative personality prowess was born on July 10 1939, and hailed from Rangasaipuram village in Kamalapuram Mandal in Kadapa district.

His literary career which started in 1958 during his graduation days in Kadapa government college continued relentlessly without a break till his last breath. He initially wrote essays and short dramas and left an everlasting impact as a writer in Telugu literary field. He attained fame through multifaceted abilities as a great reader, student, teacher, researcher, journalist, and critic.

His volume that depicts the Rayalaseema region’s diversity, culture, lifestyle of the people, factionism and authenticity of the region made him win Sahitya Akademi award. Governor of AP S Abdul Nazeer has expressed profound grief over his. In his condolence message, the Governor expressed profound grief and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in his message, expressed shock over the passing away of the writer. “The writer has rendered significant contributions to the Telugu modern literature. His stories emphasising the need for addressing the social inequalities were noteworthy,” he recalled

