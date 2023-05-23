Unhappy with TDP, Nani to work with anyone for Vijayawada?

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) participating in development programmes of the YSRC, speculation that he might switch parties is rife. However, the legislator from Vijayawada has maintained that development is different from politics. Further, he has expressed that he would not hesitate to join hands with anyone when it came to the development of his Vijayawada Lok Sabha segment. He further clarified that he will strive to develop his constituency in his individual capacity even, irrespective of his political position.

In the recent past, Nani was seen sharing the stage with YSRC MLAs Samineni Udayabhanu and Mondithoka Jaganmohan Rao.

While a section of the TDP leaders said that Nani has no differences with the party leadership and attends most of the activities, some others argue that the MP has expressed his dissatisfaction with the TDP on various issues on several occasions.

Disagreements between Nani and other TDP leaders from Vijayawada, including Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, and Buddha Venkanna among others, came to the fore during the civic body elections (Vijayawada Municipal Corporation). After a section of TDP leaders objected to his daughter being nominated as the Mayoral candidate, Nani did not participate in the roadshow, along with party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Later, the legislator took exception to the party promoting his younger brother, Chinni. Further, he had also raised his voice when reports that Chinni would be TDP’s MP candidate from Vijayawada in 2024 elections had emerged, a party leader said. Admitting that Nani had confined to development activities and spared little time for politics, another leader of the TDP said though Nani is not a bitter critic of the party, he has been conspicuous with his moves that his acts are against the party line on some occasions.

Amid all the speculations, Nani set the record straight during a programme to celebrate Junior NTR’s birthday and stated that his responsibility is to secure votes for his TDP by doing good work for the people. In the same breath, he made it clear that he will work with anyone for the development of his constituency and people. “I entered politics to serve selflessly. Development of Vijayawada is my desire,” he asserted.

Those cooperating with the development of Vijayawada are my friends and those opposed to it are my enemies, he said.

Seeking to know how can he spend his MP LADS funds without the cooperation of government and officials, he said he will praise all those cooperating for the development of Vijayawada.

