Viveka murder case: TDP accuses CMO, police of preventing Kadapa MP’s arrest

He also sought the Centre to take up an inquiry against the State police and investigate the Kurnool SP’s call date.

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Varla Ramaiah. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Monha Reddy is not interested in the investigation of the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah said the former does not wish the accused in the case to be revealed.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, the TDP leader took strong exception over the Kurnool SP stating that law and order issue will come up if CBI sleuths arrest YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy.

Stating that the SP was following the directions from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to prevent the arrest of Avinash Reddy, Ramaiah felt that the State government should be made the first accused, while the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Kurnool SP the second and third accused in the case for safeguarding Avinash He wanted the probe agency to file cases against them, too. 

He also sought the Centre to take up an inquiry against the State police and investigate the Kurnool SP’s call date.

Accusing the police officer of not cooperating for the arrest of Avinash, another TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said there was no bigger humiliation for the State Police than saving an accused in the Viveka murder case.

He felt that Avinash Reddy’s mother should have been admitted in hospitals like Apollo in Hyderabad, and not in Kurnool if she was really unwell.

