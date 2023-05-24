Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM releases Rs 703 cr under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to beneficiaries 

Jagananna Vidya Deevena is a scheme under which the total fees for students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses are reimbursed.

FILE: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By PTI

KOVVURU: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 703 crore under the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scheme to mothers of nearly 10 lakh students, in Kovvuru in East Godavari district.

The amount for the January-March quarter, 2023 was transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"We took steps in the past four years to invest in education to enable several families suffering from poverty for a long time to break those shackles with an engineer, doctor and a collector coming from those families with higher education," said Reddy addressing a large gathering.

The Chief Minister noted that education is the only way forward for SC, ST, BC and minorities to end poverty and discrimination and rise up on the upward social mobility ladder.

The southern state has already spent Rs 14,912 core on Jagananna Vidya Deevena, and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, another scheme which offers boarding and lodging expenses to eligible students pursuing degree, engineering, medicine and polytechnic courses.

