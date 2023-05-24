Andhra Pradesh HC: Beneficiary cannot demand a particular job 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that those getting jobs under compassionate appointments cannot demand a particular job. In a recent verdict on a petition filed by G Raghavendra Rao of Thamballapalle in Chittoor district (now in Annamayya district) challenging the verdict of the Administrative Tribunal dismissing his petition for appointment as VRO or Junior Assistant post, a division bench, comprising Justice C Manavendranath Roy and Justice V Venugopal Rao upheld the tribunal verdict.

Raghavendra Rao is son of G Madhusudhan Rao, who died while working as a senior assistant in Thamballapalle tahsildar office. At the time of his father’s demise, he got only Intermediate qualification. Following Raghavendra Rao’s application for compassionate appointment, the district collector issued orders in 2014, appointing him as office support staffer in the panchayat office.

However, Raghavendra Rao did not join the post and thus he lost the job. A month later, he submitted a memorandum to the collector seeking appointment either as VRO or junior assistant. In response, the collector informed him that the VRO post could not be given to him as only the wife and children of a person working as a VRO are eligible for it in case of his tragic death.

Raghavendra Rao challenged the orders issued by the collector in the Administrative Tribunal. After going through the petition, the tribunal refused to intervene in the collector’s decision and dismissed the petition in 2018. Raghavendra Rao challenged the tribunal’s verdict in the High Court in 2019.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, the court said for a junior assistant post, degree is the qualification and a person without requisite educational qualification cannot seek it and also pointed out that the petitioner is not eligible for the VRO post.

The petitioner had not joined the job given and thus lost the opportunity, it observed. Upholding the Administrative Tribunal’s verdict, the court dismissed Raghavendra Rao’s petition.

HC REFUSES TO INTERVENE IN RITUAL ISSUE, ASKS TEMPLE TO FILE COUNTER

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday said it would not intervene in the issue of conduct of Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Srisailam temple and refused to issue any orders directing to conduct the ritual. The State government announced conduct of ritual at Srisailam temple from May 25 to 31, but later deferred it owing to prevailing heatwave conditions.

Akhil Bharatiya Veerasaiva Dharmic Agama Parishad filed a petition in the court seeking directions to the government to conduct the ritual as per schedule. Government Pleader Rajani Reddy informed the court that the ritual was postponed owing to heatwave conditions in the State. The court directed the Srisailam temple officials to file a counter on the amount spent for the arrangements for the ritual.

