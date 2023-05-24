Centre releases Rs 10,460 cr to AP as revenue deficit for FY 2014-15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be described as a major achievement for the YSRC government, the Centre has released Rs 10,460.87 crore to Andhra Pradesh as compensation towards revenue deficit for 2014-15. The special aid from the Centre has come in handy for the State government to carry forward the implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes.

The funds were released as part of dues under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The release of funds has come after a series of meetings between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year.

Mahendra Chandelia, Assistant Director, Union Ministry of Finance, directed that Rs 10,460.87 crore be released immediately under the ‘Special General Financial Assistance’ category as part of revenue deficit in 2014-15. It may be noted that the Centre usually releases funds in instalments. However, this is the first time that such a huge grant has been released in one go. It is the biggest ever grant since the bifurcation of the State.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat said the State cleared the queries raised by the Centre and got the funds, which were due.

Expressing happiness over the release of funds, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy attributed the credit to Jagan’s persistence, determination and his credibility.

Sajjala lauds CM Jagan, lambasts Naidu and his aides, says there is no cure for jealousy

Slamming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Sajjala said the current development was a slap on the face of all those who questioned Jagan’s frequent visits to Delhi. “Jagan always makes efforts to improve the living standards of poor people. The Prime Minister has yielded to Jagan’s sincerity and persistence,” he observed.

Sajjala said former CM Naidu had utterly failed to convince the Centre to release the rightful dues to the State. “Today, Naidu and his aides are unable to digest the fact that funds are flowing into the State effectively. Instead of rejoicing for the release of funds, they have started spending all their energies to spread fake news. There is absolutely no cure to jealousy,” Sajjala remarked.

