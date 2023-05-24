Jagan Mohan Reddy to highlight major reforms in health sector at NITI meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of NITI Aayog governing council meeting to be held in New Delhi on May 27, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed various issues that will be highlighted, with senior officials on Tuesday. Besides explaining the progress of the State on different fronts at the NITI Aayog meeting, the Chief Minister will urge the Centre to fund various schemes and make suggestions on various aspects.

He told the officials that the country should know about the revolutionary changes brought in the medical and health sector in the State through Aarogyasri and Nadu-Nedu schemes. The family doctor concept, how village clinics and PHCs are linked to 104 service will be highlighted, besides the steps taken to provide nutritious food to anaemic mothers and children and eradicate noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

He directed them to focus on hypertension and diabetes in the family doctor concept being implemented in the State. The officials were instructed to draft an action plan for setting up oncology and cath labs in the existing and the proposed teaching hospitals in the State.

In the meeting it was also decided to explain how the government has collaborated with MNCs for imparting training to the self-help groups aiming at economic empowerment of women, how Aasara and zero interest loan schemes are turning women into entrepreneurs, how the government is extending all support to MSEMEs and how Disha App is helping women, particularly highlighting the 30,000 plus interventions in response to SoS messages.

The officials were also asked to expedite the implementation of various projects in skill development and initiate action to develop one skill hub in each Assembly segment in the State and one skill centre in each district to enable graduates upgrade their skills. He wanted them to setup Skill Development University to develop various courses for training the youth.

Stating that during the previous TDP regime, skill development sector was infested with corruption and Rs 371 crore was swindled, he asserted, “Care should be taken to ensure that there is no such possibility for scams in skill development.”

NITI Aayog will be informed of development of 10 fishing harbours, six fish landing centres, new airports, sea ports and how they are going to improve the basic infrastructure. He directed the officials to ensure that there is regular feedback form industries and initiate measures to address the issues,

