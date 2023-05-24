Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Yatra enters Kadapa from Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has evoked a good response from people in the undivided Kurnool district. Lokesh’s padayatra entered Kurnool district on April 13 at B Rangapuram village in Pyapili mandal.

The yatra covered all the 14 Assembly segments, including Dhone, Pathikonda, Aluru, Adoni, Mantralayam, Yemmiganur, Kodumuru, Kurnool, Panyam, Nandikotkur, Srisailam, Nandyal, Banaganapalle and Allagadda. On Tuesday, the yatra entered Kadapa district at Suddapalli village in Jammulamadugu Assembly constituency from Chinna Kandukuru village in Allagadda mandal of Nanyal. Lokesh covered a total distance of 507 km in 40 days in Kurnool.

He visited 281 villages in 45 mandals and received 868 grievances and representations from people and organisations. He participated in 13 public meetings and 25 group interactions. Hundreds of people interacted with Lokesh during his yatra.

Speaking to TNIE, TDP district unit president Somisetty Venkateswarlu said, “Yuva Galam Padayatra will enable the TDP to regain its lost glory in Kurnool in the next Assembly elections.”

