Targeting Kadapa MP not justified: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy took serious objection to the reports on YS Avinash Reddy in a section of media and said the Kadapa MP was being targeted with ulterior motives.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said, “On one hand, they (a section of media) report that Avinash Reddy is playing dramas to evade arrest and on the other they project a few people getting irked with the media presence at a hospital in Kurnool where Avinash Reddy’s mother is being treated, as an attack on media.”

“All they are doing is to politicise everything. Attack on real media is condemnable. No one will support attack on media. However, why should media act in a manner to provoke people? When Avinash’s mother is ailing and admitted to hospital, breaking news that Kadapa MP is resorting to drama is flashed. The same people who gave such scrolling, rush to hospital to get reaction and when one or two people react irked over their presence, it is magnified as an attack on media,” he denounced.

He also took exception to the reports that Central forces were being deployed and President’s Rule would be imposed in the State. “The issue is between the police and the CBI. Where are Central forces as being reported?” Sajjala asked.

“Who has forgotten how a section of media projected Chandrababu Naidu’s decision as CM to bar the CBI entry into the State. Now, affection is being showered on the same CBI by the same people. All Avinash did was to seek more time. Why different yardsticks for the two incidents?” he wondered.

