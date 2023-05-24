Home States Andhra Pradesh

Targeting Kadapa MP not justified: Sajjala

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy took serious objection to the reports on YS Avinash Reddy in a section of media and said the Kadapa MP was being targeted with ulterior motives. 

Published: 24th May 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy took serious objection to the reports on YS Avinash Reddy in a section of media and said the Kadapa MP was being targeted with ulterior motives. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said, “On one hand, they (a section of media) report that Avinash Reddy is playing dramas to evade arrest and on the other they project a few people getting irked with the media presence at a hospital in Kurnool where Avinash Reddy’s mother is being treated, as an attack on media.” 

“All they are doing is to politicise everything. Attack on real media is condemnable. No one will support attack on media. However, why should media act in a manner to provoke people? When Avinash’s mother is ailing and admitted to hospital, breaking news that Kadapa MP is resorting to drama is flashed. The same people who gave such scrolling, rush to hospital to get reaction and when one or two people react irked over their presence, it is magnified as an attack on media,” he denounced. 

He also took exception to the reports that Central forces were being deployed and President’s Rule would be imposed in the State. “The issue is between the police and the CBI. Where are Central forces as being reported?” Sajjala asked. 

“Who has forgotten how a section of media projected Chandrababu Naidu’s decision as CM to bar the CBI entry into the State. Now, affection is being showered on the same CBI by the same people. All Avinash did was to seek more time. Why different yardsticks for the two incidents?” he wondered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy YS Avinash Reddy YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp