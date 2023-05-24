TDP complains to Governor over ‘hurdles’ to CBI in Viveka case probe  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A TDP delegation called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and complained to him about the alleged hurdles being created by police and YSRC cadres to the CBI in its probe into the murder YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting with the Governor, TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said AP was witnessing a strange situation where the CBI was getting scared of the ruling YSRC in the probe into the Vivekananda murder case.

“Several shocking facts are coming to light in the CBI investigation into the case and the CBI has come to a conclusion that YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy tried to distort the evidence and that he is the key witness in the case. How Avinash Reddy could spend a whopping Rs 100 crore to approach the High Court and the Supreme Court for getting anticipatory bail,” he asked.

“Though the CBI has summoned the YSRC MP thrice till now, on some pretext or the other he is evading. All these developments are under the directions from Tadepalli palace,” he alleged.“The State police system is trying to protect Avinash, who is an accused in the murder case and we have informed this to the Governor,” he said.

Stating that CBI officials spent eight hours in the SP’s office in Kurnool on Monday, he sought to know why the police failed to provide security to them to go ahead in the case. TDP leader Varla Ramaiah asked why the State police failed to control YSRC ‘goons’ at the hospital in Kurnool.

