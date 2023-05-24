‘Unstoppable’ Power Star in a rush to wrap up film shoots to focus on politics

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pawan Kalyan, one of the most loved actors from Tollywood, is currently in a hurry to wrap up film shoots with multiple movies on his plate. The Jana Sena Party chief seems to be juggling between movies and politics. Reason: the actor-turned-politician wants to focus on making his political party stronger amid alliance talks ahead of the elections next year.

But will the power star be able to keep his promise of focusing more on the public issues in the State from June 1? When this million-dollar question was asked to JSP leaders, they said that their party president would be more visible on the ground than before, as promised. This comes in view of early election talks making the round.

It is a no-brainer Jana Sena party needs more attention from the public. The party needs grassroots management in order to update its political followers. Those in the know of the developments in the party said that Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to make more public appearances to make his party emerge stronger and hence, has been finishing his shoots before he storms to the ground to concentrate on his political work. Pawan Kalyan has been busy with at least four films-- Ustad Baghat Singh, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bro and They call him OG. Hari Hara Veeramallu, a period action film depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, is expected to hit the theatres soon.

Sources say the JSP chief’s public programmes slated for June in the State are likely to commence with his visit to the Polavaram project site. It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan took up the issue of the delay in the Polavaram project works with Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during his Delhi visit in April first week. The most-awaited Varahi Yatra is also likely to commence next month.

“Modalities are being worked out for his Varahi Yatra. The focus will be to prepare the party for the polls. Routes, days and all other issues are being looked into. It is likely to commence in June itself,” a senior member of JSP told TNIE. In fact, JSP chief has postponed his yatra, which was proposed to be held in October last year.

