YSRC leaders lobby to launch heirs

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), one of the key members of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political squad, dropped a hint about his retirement during the public meeting held for commencement of the Machilipatnam port works on Monday. Addressing the meet in his home constituency, the YSRC MLA said that it might be the last time that he shared the stage with Jagan. The sensational statement was intended to send a clear message that he would be paving the way for his son, Krishna Murthy, to make a political plunge.

Not just Nani, but several YSRC MLAs and ministers have been trying to make way for their heirs to contest the 2024 polls. Krishna Murthy, also known as Kittu, has been participating in various political activities in Machilipatnam to get closer to the people and the same is the case for the aspirant heirs of the sitting MLAs.

Is the party leadership inclined towards giving tickets to the heirs? Sources say some of them might be lucky, while others would be asked to contest again. “In the case of Nani, we will ask him to contest the next election too. But, if he refuses, his son’s candidature would be considered,’’ a senior party leader told TNIE.

The leader maintained that seasoned and veteran leaders are now tired and need to take the back seat. “Senior leaders are not in a position to continue working for hours together and touring the nook and corner of their constituency. They feel it is high time to handover the reign to their heirs,’’ the leader commented. In Tirupati, senior MLAs Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Bhuman Karunakar Reddy are trying to get tickets for their heirs ahead of the 2024 elections. For starters, Chevireddy has got his son Mohith Reddy elected as the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) of Chandragiri and has reportedly been assured by the party leadership that his son would replace him in the constituency.

Tirupati MLA Karunakar Reddy’s son Abhinay Reddy, who is now the Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati, wants to contest the seat in the polls, but there has been no assurance from the high command so far, sources said. Likewise, at least 4 YSRC MLAs are trying to make way for the young blood from their family in the undivided Kurnool district. Sources said the party would consider the request of the MLAs. However, it is unlikely to give two tickets from a family to contest in the elections.

