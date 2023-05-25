4,551 women per lakh suffer from thyroid disorders in Andhra Pradesh, says study 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thyroid disorders are one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting nearly 42 million Indians. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare published the status of Goitre or Thyroid Disorders in India in 2022, which stated that 4,551 women per lakh in Andhra Pradesh are suffering from thyroid disorders.

A study was conducted for 18 months in 2019, at an obstetric clinic in Kakinada city by the scholars V Uma, AV Suresh Babu and Haumanth N. Out of 126 normal pregnancies (sample size), 47 samples underwent thyroid hormone levels follow-up for all three-trimesters. Another study in 2018 was conducted by scholars Madhuri Sepuri, Basumitra Das and Adapa Lakshmikantham in North Coastal Andhra on the topic Spectrum Of Thyroid Dysfunction. The sample size taken was 403 males and 1,919 females.

The study suggested that the prevalence of thyroid dysfunction was seen more in females than males, i.e. 43.7%. In females, hypothyroidism at 15.80% and subclinical hypothyroidism at 21.40% was higher than hyperthyroidism at 3.91% and subclinical hyperthyroidism at 2.58% in males. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Rakesh Bobba, consultant Endocrinologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals, said untreated or inadequately treated hypothyroidism has increased the risk of miscarriage and has been associated with maternal anemia, muscle pain, weakness, congestive heart failure, preeclampsia, placental abnormalities and postpartum hemorrhage (bleeding).

“Iodine must be ingested through the diet. Consequences of iodine deficiency include physical and mental retardation, cretinism, endemic goiter, hypothyroidism, and poor outcomes in pregnancy. The WHO recommends iodine intake of 250 micrograms/ day during pregnancy to maintain adequate thyroid hormone,” he added.

VIJAYAWADA: Thyroid disorders are one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting nearly 42 million Indians. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare published the status of Goitre or Thyroid Disorders in India in 2022, which stated that 4,551 women per lakh in Andhra Pradesh are suffering from thyroid disorders. A study was conducted for 18 months in 2019, at an obstetric clinic in Kakinada city by the scholars V Uma, AV Suresh Babu and Haumanth N. Out of 126 normal pregnancies (sample size), 47 samples underwent thyroid hormone levels follow-up for all three-trimesters. Another study in 2018 was conducted by scholars Madhuri Sepuri, Basumitra Das and Adapa Lakshmikantham in North Coastal Andhra on the topic Spectrum Of Thyroid Dysfunction. The sample size taken was 403 males and 1,919 females. The study suggested that the prevalence of thyroid dysfunction was seen more in females than males, i.e. 43.7%. In females, hypothyroidism at 15.80% and subclinical hypothyroidism at 21.40% was higher than hyperthyroidism at 3.91% and subclinical hyperthyroidism at 2.58% in males. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Rakesh Bobba, consultant Endocrinologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals, said untreated or inadequately treated hypothyroidism has increased the risk of miscarriage and has been associated with maternal anemia, muscle pain, weakness, congestive heart failure, preeclampsia, placental abnormalities and postpartum hemorrhage (bleeding). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Iodine must be ingested through the diet. Consequences of iodine deficiency include physical and mental retardation, cretinism, endemic goiter, hypothyroidism, and poor outcomes in pregnancy. The WHO recommends iodine intake of 250 micrograms/ day during pregnancy to maintain adequate thyroid hormone,” he added.