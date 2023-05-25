Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Andhra Pradesh government will build houses for poor in R-5 Zone of Amaravati'

Urban Development minister Audimulapu Suresh said, “Each beneficiary will get one cent of land for the construction of a low-income group (LIG) house with all amenities.”

Published: 25th May 2023

Audimulapu Suresh

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Harshita Nagpal
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will take up construction of houses for 51,000 people belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in 25 layouts spread across 1,400 acres in the R-5Zone of the Amaravati capital region, Minister for Municipal Administration Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh said while speaking exclusively to TNIE. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will allocate 268 acres for the distribution of plots to the poor on May 26.

Suresh said, “Each beneficiary will get one cent of land for the construction of a low-income group (LIG) house with all amenities.”

Emphasising that the capital region doesn’t belong to a particular section of people, the minister stated that the State government will distribute plots to the poor under Section 53.3 D of the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, which allows allotment of 5% of land for EWS housing. He explained that the government took the decision after receiving numerous representations during the Spandana programme in Guntur and NTR districts.

“We created the R-5 zone to accommodate more beneficiaries. We are distributing over 20,000 plots in Mangalagiri alone. There is a demand for more houses,” he said and added that the beneficiaries would be given the option to allow the government to build houses, considering the texture of the soil.   

