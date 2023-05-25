Andhra Pradesh to be destination for skilled staff: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

KOVVUR: Every rupee spent on students and youth is an investment in human capital meant to secure the future of the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday after he disbursed `703 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena to reimburse the total fee of 9.95 lakh students for the first quarter of 2023.

While addressing a public gathering at Kovvur in Godavari district, Jagan lashed out at the Opposition TDP for terming Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, and other programmes as wasteful expenditures.

“We are sowing seeds that will yield an engineer, a doctor, or other experts, making Andhra Pradesh the destination for skilled manpower in the future,” he said. “The government wants every family in the State to produce a Satya Nadella,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister added that his government has been implementing Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena as pursuing higher education is the right of the poor. He explained that under the two schemes, the government has so far spent Rs 14,912.43 crore, including the arrears of `1,778 crores kept pending by the previous TDP government.

“As social reformers Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Savitri Bai Phule had said, only higher education can eradicate poverty,” Jagan observed, adding that Vasathi and Vidya Deevena were being implemented to eradicate poverty from the society.

Explaining the various initiatives launched by the YSRC government in the education sector, the Chief Minister said digitalisation of classrooms and the introduction of the CBSE syllabus, bilingual textbooks, and subject-teacher concept are forcing corporate schools to compete with government schools.

Teach TDP a befitting lesson, Jagan urges people

Asserting that reforms in the education sector are yielding results, Jagan explained, “The number of dropouts at the intermediate level has come down to 22,387 from 81,813 in 2018-19, while the number of students pursuing engineering courses has gone up to 1,20,000 from 87,000.” Urging the people to support him, Jagan said his government was “fighting a class war unleashed by the pro-capitalist TDP with the backing of its friendly media and foster son (JSP chief Pawan Kalyan)”.

Comparing the ensuing assembly elections to the Kurukshetra war, Jagan called upon the people to stand by the YSRC and teach the TDP a befitting lesson. “While Naidu counts on his foster son, I count on you and God,” he said. Stating that his government has spent Rs 3 lakh crore for the implementation of DBT and non-DBT welfare programmes in the last four years, Jagan accused N Chandrababu Naidu of totally neglecting the poor.

He questioned why the previous TDP government did not implement any welfare schemes. “The State is the same, the budget is the same. Only the CM has changed. The previous regime never cared for the poor, but the YSRC government is determined to bring people out of poverty,” he asserted.

