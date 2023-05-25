Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boycotting parliament inauguration is not true spirit of democracy: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

On the other hand, the TDP welcomed the inauguration of the Parliament building, but said the event clashed with the party’s annual conclave.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After 19 political parties announced that they would boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party will attend the programme on May 28 in New Delhi. Jagan opined that boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy and appealed to the political parties to attend the event. 

In a tweet, Jagan said, “I congratulate @narendramodi ji for dedicating the grand, majestic, and spacious Parliament building to the nation. Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation’s soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties."

"Boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event.”

On the other hand, the TDP welcomed the inauguration of the Parliament building but said the event clashed with the party’s annual conclave. TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu said, “It is not a boycott. We have Mahanadu.” 

