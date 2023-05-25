Children’s kidnap case against father dismissed by Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court made it clear that as per Islamic Law, the father is the legal guardian of the children and he taking his children from the house of his parents-in-law is not a kidnap.

In a recent verdict in a petition filed by a man belonging to a minority community from Anantapur district seeking dismissal of the case of kidnapping his own children against him, Justice K Srinivas Reddy said, the mother has no unlimited rights to keep her children with her. The court found fault with Gooty police for registering a kidnap case against the petitioner and dismissed the FIR filed against him.

Gooty police registered a case against the petitioner, when his wife, who lives in Jangala colony with her parents, lodged a complaint that he along with another person had kidnapped her children.

Petitioner’s counsel B Varun said as per Sunni Islamic Law, a father is the legal and natural guardian of minor children. Mother can only keep her children with her till they attain the age of seven years in the case of boys and two years in the case of girls. The court agreed with the petitioner’s counsel and dismissed the case.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court made it clear that as per Islamic Law, the father is the legal guardian of the children and he taking his children from the house of his parents-in-law is not a kidnap. In a recent verdict in a petition filed by a man belonging to a minority community from Anantapur district seeking dismissal of the case of kidnapping his own children against him, Justice K Srinivas Reddy said, the mother has no unlimited rights to keep her children with her. The court found fault with Gooty police for registering a kidnap case against the petitioner and dismissed the FIR filed against him. Gooty police registered a case against the petitioner, when his wife, who lives in Jangala colony with her parents, lodged a complaint that he along with another person had kidnapped her children.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Petitioner’s counsel B Varun said as per Sunni Islamic Law, a father is the legal and natural guardian of minor children. Mother can only keep her children with her till they attain the age of seven years in the case of boys and two years in the case of girls. The court agreed with the petitioner’s counsel and dismissed the case.