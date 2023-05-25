It needs a lot of guts to distribute sites in Amaravati: Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

“The State government has decided to allot house sites to the poor people after receiving numerous representations during the Spandana programme in Guntur and NTR districts. Under Section 53.3 D of the APCRDA Act, which allows the allotment of 5% of land for EWS housing, we have planned to distribute sites to the poor. We have created R5 Zone to accommodate more beneficiaries,” explains Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A Suresh, in an exclusive interview with Harshita Nagpal. Excerpts:

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the distribution of house sites to EWS in the R5 Zone in the capital region of Amaravati. Can you explain how far has the process for distribution of house sites come?

In the guise of Amaravati farmers, the Opposition took objection to the government’s move to distribute house sites to the poor people in Amaravati stating that plots cannot be given to outsiders in the land pooling area. The Supreme Court judgment is historical. It has set the tone for social justice to be followed by the governments, especially when it comes to schemes such as housing for all. The capital city is for everybody. In 25 locations, we have planned 25 layouts to provide housing for 51,000 people. Each beneficiary will get one cent of the land. This will be good enough to construct a low-income group (LIG) house with proper amenities. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries soon.

As the Supreme Court verdict is subject to final outcome of the High Court in the case, can the beneficiaries build houses?

Absolutely. The plots are being given under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme. First, house sites will be given. Later, houses will be sanctioned, in partnership with the Centre’s PM Awas Yojana. Each beneficiary will get `1.8 lakh, both in terms of cash and material. In fact, the CM has announced that the distribution of houses in Amaravati will be taken up under option three. Under option one, the beneficiaries can build houses in the allotted plots by themselves, while under option two, the government provides material components at subsidised prices. The third option is that the entire house will be built by the government.

Why did the State government decide to exercise option 3 in Amaravati?

We give this option wherever the beneficiaries have a problem constructing houses as ours is a welfare government. In Amaravati, the soil is a little problematic due to which the beneficiaries may encounter problems. Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to build houses under option 3.

What about TIDCO houses?

If the Opposition has been claiming that they have built over 3 lakh TIDCO houses, why did they not distribute them? Why are people not living in the houses? The simple reason is that the houses are not liveable. Only dwelling units were constructed for the sake of commissions. They asked beneficiaries to pay `1 lakh upfront for a TIDCO house and a balance of over `3 lakh had to be paid through bank loans. Would any welfare government opt for the choice of arranging bank loans for providing houses to the poor?



What happens to applicants for TIDCO houses?

The YSRC government will hand over 2.60 lakh TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries chosen by the previous TDP regime by the end of this year. We have all the money that they paid earlier, we are refunding. As of now, we have refunded Rs 180 crore. TIDCO houses are now a transformed scheme.

Are the reports correct that compensation was not paid for the acquired land?

We have spent Rs 35,000 crore to acquire land for Jagananna layouts. Maybe in some places, where there are legal disputes, compensation may not have been paid. In Amaravati, we have paid more than the previous TDP regime towards annuities for farmers.



Is the speculation true that the YSRC government is distributing house sites to the poor people in Amaravati to defeat Nara Lokesh in the next elections?

Defeating Lokesh doesn’t require so much planning. Even TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has lost the trust of the people of the State. The TDP doesn’t have any credibility and it is not trustworthy because time and again Naidu has gone back on his promises. This noble deed of allotting house sites to the poor should not be undermined. It needs a lot of guts to distribute house sites to the poor, especially in the heart of Amaravati.

How will the government tackle the problem of providing livelihood to beneficiaries in new places?

Over a period of time, the housing layouts with a population of about 8,000 will be developed into townships. Eventually, they will get all the basic infrastructure. The new layouts will be developed into self-sustaining models.

(Full interview on TNIE videos)

“The State government has decided to allot house sites to the poor people after receiving numerous representations during the Spandana programme in Guntur and NTR districts. Under Section 53.3 D of the APCRDA Act, which allows the allotment of 5% of land for EWS housing, we have planned to distribute sites to the poor. We have created R5 Zone to accommodate more beneficiaries,” explains Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A Suresh, in an exclusive interview with Harshita Nagpal. Excerpts: The Supreme Court has refused to stay the distribution of house sites to EWS in the R5 Zone in the capital region of Amaravati. Can you explain how far has the process for distribution of house sites come? In the guise of Amaravati farmers, the Opposition took objection to the government’s move to distribute house sites to the poor people in Amaravati stating that plots cannot be given to outsiders in the land pooling area. The Supreme Court judgment is historical. It has set the tone for social justice to be followed by the governments, especially when it comes to schemes such as housing for all. The capital city is for everybody. In 25 locations, we have planned 25 layouts to provide housing for 51,000 people. Each beneficiary will get one cent of the land. This will be good enough to construct a low-income group (LIG) house with proper amenities. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries soon. As the Supreme Court verdict is subject to final outcome of the High Court in the case, can the beneficiaries build houses? Absolutely. The plots are being given under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme. First, house sites will be given. Later, houses will be sanctioned, in partnership with the Centre’s PM Awas Yojana. Each beneficiary will get `1.8 lakh, both in terms of cash and material. In fact, the CM has announced that the distribution of houses in Amaravati will be taken up under option three. Under option one, the beneficiaries can build houses in the allotted plots by themselves, while under option two, the government provides material components at subsidised prices. The third option is that the entire house will be built by the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Why did the State government decide to exercise option 3 in Amaravati? We give this option wherever the beneficiaries have a problem constructing houses as ours is a welfare government. In Amaravati, the soil is a little problematic due to which the beneficiaries may encounter problems. Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to build houses under option 3. What about TIDCO houses? If the Opposition has been claiming that they have built over 3 lakh TIDCO houses, why did they not distribute them? Why are people not living in the houses? The simple reason is that the houses are not liveable. Only dwelling units were constructed for the sake of commissions. They asked beneficiaries to pay `1 lakh upfront for a TIDCO house and a balance of over `3 lakh had to be paid through bank loans. Would any welfare government opt for the choice of arranging bank loans for providing houses to the poor? What happens to applicants for TIDCO houses? The YSRC government will hand over 2.60 lakh TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries chosen by the previous TDP regime by the end of this year. We have all the money that they paid earlier, we are refunding. As of now, we have refunded Rs 180 crore. TIDCO houses are now a transformed scheme. Are the reports correct that compensation was not paid for the acquired land? We have spent Rs 35,000 crore to acquire land for Jagananna layouts. Maybe in some places, where there are legal disputes, compensation may not have been paid. In Amaravati, we have paid more than the previous TDP regime towards annuities for farmers. Is the speculation true that the YSRC government is distributing house sites to the poor people in Amaravati to defeat Nara Lokesh in the next elections? Defeating Lokesh doesn’t require so much planning. Even TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has lost the trust of the people of the State. The TDP doesn’t have any credibility and it is not trustworthy because time and again Naidu has gone back on his promises. This noble deed of allotting house sites to the poor should not be undermined. It needs a lot of guts to distribute house sites to the poor, especially in the heart of Amaravati. How will the government tackle the problem of providing livelihood to beneficiaries in new places? Over a period of time, the housing layouts with a population of about 8,000 will be developed into townships. Eventually, they will get all the basic infrastructure. The new layouts will be developed into self-sustaining models. (Full interview on TNIE videos)