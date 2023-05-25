Nellore Municipal Corporation steps up efforts to make city waste-free

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Focusing on waste management and making the city free from waste, Nellore Municipal Corporation has been creating awareness among the public to hand over waste to civic staff and also imposing fines on violators to deter residents from dumping their waste in public places.

Nellore City, spread across 150 sq.km, generates 250 to 300 metric tonnes of solid waste per day. At present, the waste collected from 54 divisions is being dumped at a transit point at Bodigadithota and from there, it is being shifted to places on the city outskirts.

As part of the initiative to maintain cleanliness in the city and scientific disposal of garbage, the NMC has laid emphasis on raising awareness among people about the segregation of wet and dry waste at the source, which can be recycled.

Calling the people to work in tandem with authorities, Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat said, “Joint efforts of the people and the municipal corporation can help recycle waste, which will be further converted into bio-fertilizers. Efficient waste management would also help in curbing mosquito menace, leading to several dangerous diseases.”

The civic body chief directed the officials to select best divisions every three months for maintaining cleanliness in their localities.

