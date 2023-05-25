RINL of  tenders for working capital soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Expression of Interest invited by RINL, a corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, for working capital and supply of raw materials, has evoked a good response from 29 companies, including six international firms, filing the bids. It has been over a month since bids for EoI ended on April 21.RINL has planned to complete finalisation of EoIs by May second week. However, it is reportedly getting longer since RINL has to follow the CVC guidelines for finalising the bids through an open tendering process.

The RINL is reportedly finalising guidelines for inviting tenders for the barter system of supplying raw materials and working capital. There is no bar on those who did not file EOI from filing the tender.

In the notification issued on March 23, RINL said the potential partner may participate by way of supplying one or more key raw materials and in turn take steel products as per mutually agreed terms and conditions. The potential partner may also fund working capital and in turn, take steel products, it said.

According to a RINL official, the EOI was mainly floated to get inputs to understand the market. A committee has been evaluating the inputs and it will soon come up with two to three business models. A tender will be floated with detailed technical specifications. The tender process is in the final stages and it may be floated within 10 days, he added.

