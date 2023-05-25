Seven panels to assess security apparatus at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Enhancing security cover across Tirumala, as many as seven security wings have been identified and seven special committees consisting of expert members have been constituted to strengthen the security arrangements in Tirumala hill shrine. The committee will have an SP/Additional SP rank officer to oversee the operations of each department with the principal secretary (home) AP Harish Kumar Gupta as the chief security officer of Tirumala.

A day after carrying out the security audit of Tirumala, Harish Kumar Gupta along with the heads of the seven newly constituted committees including Anantapur range DIG Ammi Reddy, Tirupati SP Parameswara Reddy, TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Intelligence SP Sumit and Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) IG Shasidhar Reddy and TTD JEO Veerabrahmam conducted a whirlwind tour in Tirumala and inspected the existing security arrangements in front of Sri Vari Temple, Four Mada Streets, Vaikuntam Q Complex, RTC Bus Stations, Inner and Outer Ring Roads, Water Pumping House, Naraynagiri Gardens, Central Command Control room and other important junctions.

“The government wants to roll out AI-based technology, advanced body scanners and anti-drone technology for foolproof security measures at Tirumala,” Harish said.

“The committee members will conduct a field-level study for 15 days and assess the present security initiatives being implemented in Tirumala and identify the lapses if any. A meeting will be held again after 15 days to discuss and explore the possibilities to implement the recommendations made by the committees and a report will be forwarded to the State Government. Following the government’s nod, a decision will be made regarding the usage of the latest security technology services in Tirumala,” Harish Kumar Gupta added.

