TDP suspects Rs 29,000-crore scam in contract of smart electric meters

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has suspected a massive scam, involving a huge amount of Rs 29,000 crore in awarding the contracts for smart electric meters and power transformers to Shirdi Sai Company, which is said to be a benami firm of YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that the contract was finalised in the office of Shirdi Sai Company in Kadapa in the presence of Avinash Reddy and the SPDCL CMD. “When the value of a smart meter in other parts of the country is less than Rs 10,000, why the SPDCL has fixed the price at Rs 36,975?” he asked.

“Even the meter reading burden too is being increased from Rs 5.30 per month to a whopping Rs 153. Shirdi Sai Company has got the contract for the same smart meters even from the EPDCL at a nominal price,” the former TDP minister pointed out.

“Already the State has to pay Rs 78,000 crore to the three Discoms and now in the name of smart meters another Rs 29,000 crore has to be paid and this is nothing but imposing a huge burden on the common man,” he felt.

