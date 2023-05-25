Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party to attend new Parliament building inauguration on May 28

Earlier, the ruling YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed that his party will participate in the inauguration.

Published: 25th May 2023 02:42 PM

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said it will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled on May 28 in New Delhi.

The opposition party will be represented by its Members of Parliament (MPs) on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony by inaugurating it.

"TDP will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building. MPs from the TDP will attend the event," said a party statement shared with PTI. On Wednesday evening, the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed that his party will participate in the inauguration.

Earlier, 19 opposition political parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the ceremony on May 28, demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not PM Narendra Modi do the inauguration.

