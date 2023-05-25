Three Malaysians held by Andhra Pradesh cops in fake loan app case

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police on Wednesday nabbed three foreign nationals on charges of operating illegal mobile loan and gaming applications, extorting money, and abetting the suicide of a man. The accused have been identified as Yong Lui Xing, Choo Kai Lun, Thiagarajan Kasi, all from Malaysia.

Sharing details of the case, East Godavari superintendent of police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy explained, “The accused were found to be operating out of Malaysia and Vietnam with the help of agents in India. The police lured the trio to come to India by interacting with them as local agents. They were nabbed at the Chennai airport and produced before a court.”

Further, Kumar said police would seek custody of the accused for further investigation and interrogation. The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 306, 504, 509, 384, 386, 34 read with Section of The IT Act. The officer said, “Besides India, the arrested accused, along with their accomplices, targeted victims in eight countries, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand and others.”

Trio made Rs 50 cr per month through fake apps: SP

The trio was booked for extortion and abetment to suicide based on a complaint filed by the kin of a man who ended his life in Kadiyam due to harassment by loan agents. The deceased had borrowed Rs 10,000 from an unauthorised loan app and ended up paying many times the amount. Yet, the agents threatened him of sharing his morphed images with his contacts. The victim ended his life on May 5.

During the investigation, the police identified an agent who was providing bank accounts that recorded transactions of over Rs 1 crore every day. “Through the agent in India, we interacted with the accused for over 20 days and lured him to come to India,” he said.

Explaining their modus operandi, Kumar said, the trio operated loan and gaming apps from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China. “Through the apps, they promised high returns or free loans and targeted victims by providing them small loan amounts at lower interest rates without any guarantee. Once the money is borrowed, the developers can gain access to the contacts and images on the user’s mobile. Eventually, they begin to extort money from the victims by threatening to circulate their morphed images with their contacts and post it on social media,” the SP elaborated.

“The accused made about Rs 50 crore per month through the fake apps,” Kumar said and added that the money is either converted into cryptocurrency or transferred into corporate accounts. “The fraudsters communicate with local agents via Telegram, WeChat or WhatsApp. As a result, most of the agents never know the identity of the main accused with whom they are transacting,” the SP said.

