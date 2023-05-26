Home States Andhra Pradesh

84 mandals to experience heatwave in Andhra Pradesh

State likely to record another spell of heatwave for the next three days, predicts APSDMA

A woman protecting herself from the heat in Tirupati on Thursday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAN/VIJAYAWADA: There is no let up from the scorching heat as Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience another spell of a heatwave during the next three days. According to APSDMA, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 84 mandals of the state on Friday and 130 mandals on Saturday.   

On Thursday, more than 100 places in the state reported maximum daytime temperatures above 42.83 degree Celsius. The highest daytime temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius was reported in Nandivada in Krishna district and Narasaraopet in Palnadu district, followed by 44.4 degree Celsius in Gudur in Tirupati district and Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district.

The daytime temperature in the four major cities --Visakahaptnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram--were above 40 degree celsius. Vijayawada reported 43.6 degree Celsius, while 42.7 degree Celsius was logged in Dowleswara (Rajamahendravaram), 41.5 degree Celsius in Tirupati, and 40.5 degree Celsius in Visakhapatnam.  

The IMD in its weather forecast said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places of coastal districts and Rayalaseema region on Friday. It informed that these regions might experience gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph. Morever, light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places across the State.

Meanwhile, a few places in the state including Visakhapatnam experienced thunderstorm activity on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief to the people. Though the city sizzled during the daytime, dark clouds hovering over Vizag brought heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning, leading to scattered thunderstorms across multiple areas in the region.

The sweltering weather conditions that prevailed earlier in the day had taken a toll on the populace, but the arrival of the unexpected thunderstorms brought much-needed relief. The Gajuwaka area received the highest rainfall of 27.25 mm. A few low-lying areas--One Town, Poorna Market, Dondaparthy, Maddilapalem, Beach Road were clogged with rainwater, disrupting the flow of traffic.

The overflowing drains forced the commuters to wade through the rainwater. “Small streets were often inundated with water after the rainfall, although today the impact on the main roads was relatively lesser compared to typical monsoon season,” expressed a fruit vendor. Several parts of Bapatla district, western mandals of the Prakasam district, and a few places in the Guntur and NTR districts also reported brief spells of light to moderate rainfall. The rainfall briefly put an end to the scorching heat in Bapatla and Guntur.

