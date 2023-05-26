All set for TDP two-day Mahanadu

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the conduct of Mahanadu, the annual conclave of TDP, at Rajamahendravaram on May 27 and 28. As it is being the last Mahanadu before the general elections, the TDP is likely to release the draft manifesto at the conclave with special focus on empowerment of youth and women, besides welfare of farmers.

On the final day of Mahanadu, coinciding with the birth centenary celebrations of the party founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao, arrangements have been made to conduct a public meeting in a sprawling 100 acres of land at Vemagiri on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram. Lakhs of people, predominantly from the erstwhile twin Godavari districts, are expected to participate in Mahanadu.

On the first day of Mahanadu, a meeting involving representatives of the party will be conducted and resolutions will be introduced.

According to sources, the party is likely to introduce around 25 resolutions and out of which four are common for both the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 15 related to AP and six to Telangana. A large dais has been set up at the venue to accommodate more than 300 leaders of the party, including TDP Politburo members, general secretaries, party incharges of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha segments and other leaders.

Besides giving a direction to the party rank and file with special focus on the ensuing elections, the TDP leadership will highlight the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts at Mahanadu. It is likely to give clarity on what the TDP is going to do for the benefit of various sections of people if it returns to power in the State in the next elections.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Rajamahendravaram on Friday to chair the party Politburo meeting on Mahanadu. Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra in Kadapa district, took a break from it to attend Mahanadu. He will resume his walkathon on May 30. TDP State president K Atchannaidu is overseeing the arrangements and coordinating with the party rank and file to ensure the success of Mahanadu.

