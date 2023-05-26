Andhra Pradesh High Court upholds compulsory retirement of constable

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court upheld the decision of the police top brass asking a constable, who made it a habit of being indisciplined, to opt for compulsory retirement. Y Balakrishna, a constable of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police in Kakinada, was facing charges of insubordination, indiscipline, attending duties in an inebriated condition and negligence while on duty. He was asked to retire by the police officials, following which he knocked the doors of the High Court.

Recently setting aside the petition filed by Balakrishna, Justice N Venkateswarlu, in his verdict observed that such indiscipline in a disciplined force is not acceptable and there is no need for considering the request of such a rule breaker.

In his verdict, he observed that in a disciplined force like APSP, one should be morally upright and rule-abiding. Petitioner’s track record of violations of rules, and negligence brings shame to the force. Eight disciplinary proceedings against him in seven years of services shows him that he is unfit to be an employee in the police department, the judge said.

Without any prior information, Balakrishna had abstained from work for 21 days in May 2009. Announcing him as absconding police and the charges of negligence while on duty and insubordination, he was removed from service and to this effect APSP Commandant issued orders in 2010.

Balakrishna, then approached APSP DIG and appealed to absorb him into the service. Considering his family circumstances, in 2011, the DIG modified the orders and gave compulsory retirement. Balakrishna went for a revision appeal on the orders. However, upholding the DIG’s order the DGP issued orders in 2012.

