CM Jagan okays notification for Group I & II posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the green signal to issue a notification to fill Group 1 and Group 2 posts on Thursday. Senior officials met the Chief Minister at his camp office and informed him that there are more than 100 vacancies in Group I posts and around 900 vacancies in Group II in various departments. They also informed him that the notification process is in the final stage.

The Chief Minister instructed them to issue the job notification at the earliest and take utmost care in conducting the examinations and finalising the recruitment process. Speaking to TNIE, a member of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Salam Babu said the process of releasing the notification is in its final stage and awaiting approval from the finance department. “APPSC chairman Damodar Gautam Sawang will explain the changes brought in the examination pattern and the latest technologies to be implemented for the smooth conduct of the examination soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, AP Unemployed JAC state president Samayam Hemanth Kumar welcomed the CM’s call. He urged the CM to enhance the upper age limit to 47 years, conduct Mega TET cum DSC, issue job calendars and fill up posts in digital libraries, police departments, jail wardens etc. He further requested the CM to grant 15 grace marks to the candidates appearing for physical fitness tests for SI and constable recruitments. He hoped the government would issue another notification for mega job drives like village/ward secretariats employees.

