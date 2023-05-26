CM Jagan Reddy to distribute 50,793 plots to poor in R-5 Zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of 50,793 house sites to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in 25 layouts spread across 1,400 acres in the R-5 Zone at Venkatapalem village in Guntur on Friday.

The Chief Minister will be touring the Amaravati capital region for the first time after proposing the three capitals. Jagan will distribute 5,024 TIDCO houses, constructed at a cost of Rs 443.71 crore, to the women beneficiaries in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) area.

Apart from the more than 1,100 acres allotted for housing for the poor in the capital area, the State government has created the R-5 Zone to provide houses to accommodate more beneficiaries. According to officials, the plots are marked in a total of 25 layouts in the CRDA region under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme. A total of 80,000 boundary stones have been laid.

While 11 layouts are meant for 23,762 women beneficiaries in Guntur, the other 14 layouts are for 27,031 beneficiaries in NTR district. In a bid to empower women, the authorities have distributed 30.60 lakh pattas to women beneficiaries across the State so far.

Besides providing house site pattas in CRDA Region, the State government is also providing YSR-Jagananna colonies to the poor at a cost of Rs 2,000 cr, which includes Rs 1,280 crore for house construction and Rs 700 crore for infrastructure development.

Moreover, the government had embarked on the distribution of 300 sq ft TIDCO houses to 1,43,600 beneficiaries across the State for only Rs 1, thus benefitting women beneficiaries with Rs 9,406 crores across the State. Officials elaborated that the poor women beneficiaries had to pay Rs 7.20 lakh as principal and interest for the same house during the TDP regime.

Terming the event as a festival of social justice, social welfare minister Meruga Nagarjuna said, “Naidu was averse of poor people residing in Amaravati and had orchestrated agitations and even tried to create legal hurdles. We have been able to overcome all of them.”

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of 50,793 house sites to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in 25 layouts spread across 1,400 acres in the R-5 Zone at Venkatapalem village in Guntur on Friday. The Chief Minister will be touring the Amaravati capital region for the first time after proposing the three capitals. Jagan will distribute 5,024 TIDCO houses, constructed at a cost of Rs 443.71 crore, to the women beneficiaries in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) area. Apart from the more than 1,100 acres allotted for housing for the poor in the capital area, the State government has created the R-5 Zone to provide houses to accommodate more beneficiaries. According to officials, the plots are marked in a total of 25 layouts in the CRDA region under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme. A total of 80,000 boundary stones have been laid.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While 11 layouts are meant for 23,762 women beneficiaries in Guntur, the other 14 layouts are for 27,031 beneficiaries in NTR district. In a bid to empower women, the authorities have distributed 30.60 lakh pattas to women beneficiaries across the State so far. Besides providing house site pattas in CRDA Region, the State government is also providing YSR-Jagananna colonies to the poor at a cost of Rs 2,000 cr, which includes Rs 1,280 crore for house construction and Rs 700 crore for infrastructure development. Moreover, the government had embarked on the distribution of 300 sq ft TIDCO houses to 1,43,600 beneficiaries across the State for only Rs 1, thus benefitting women beneficiaries with Rs 9,406 crores across the State. Officials elaborated that the poor women beneficiaries had to pay Rs 7.20 lakh as principal and interest for the same house during the TDP regime. Terming the event as a festival of social justice, social welfare minister Meruga Nagarjuna said, “Naidu was averse of poor people residing in Amaravati and had orchestrated agitations and even tried to create legal hurdles. We have been able to overcome all of them.”