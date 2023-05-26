Home States Andhra Pradesh

Frequent fake raids put Guntur admin on its toes

Published: 26th May 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In what could be a scene from Akshay Kumar-starrer Special 26, back-to-back fake raids in Guntur by miscreants disguised as government officials and stealing cash and gold, has brought the Guntur administration on toes.

More than ten such cases have been reported in Guntur district in the last four months. To be recalled, a few days back, three persons disguised as Anti Corruption Bureau conducted fake raids at a priest’s house in Durgi.

P Tarakanadh is a priest at a local temple. They grilled him for three hours with various questions about his income and his properties. Threatening him with fake arrest warrant, they took Rs 70,000 cash, gold and signed cheques worth Rs 1 lakh, and fled the scene.

Similar to this incident, another fake raid was carried by few miscreants of one Kalyani. After a thorough investigation, it was found that relatives of Kalyani were the masterminds behind the raid.

Her relatives came to know that she has gold and in cash kept in her home. They hired few people to conduct the fake raid. The miscreants, disguised as Income Tax department officials, made away with Rs 50 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 66 lakh.

Timely alertness of Kalyani helped the police to nab the accused and recover all the stolen material. In wake of such incidents, police officials are urging people to be alert and not to reveal any details or cash and gold to them. They should immediately report to the local police if any such incident happens, they added.

