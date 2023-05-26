Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to attend Parliament inauguration

As Naidu and the party cadre will be preoccupied with the TDP annual meet, Mahanadu, on May 27 and 28, the MP will represent the party at the programme.

Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the party will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, the TDP on Thursday announced that Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar would represent the party at the event.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter and said, “As we have a new Parliament building, I join a joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM @narendramodi Ji, the Union Govt, and every hand that has contributed to building this historic structure. I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational policy and decision-making.”

As Naidu and the party cadre will be preoccupied with the TDP annual meet, Mahanadu, on May 27 and 28, the MP will represent the party at the programme. Several political parties had announced that they will boycott the event, demanding that the President inaugurate the Parliament.

