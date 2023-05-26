Tenali boy bags 4th rank in EAMCET

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Going by a famous verse, what defines us is self-determination. This concept encompasses the fact that people are qualified to be their own best resource in making choices about their lives and achievements.

Such is a tale of one Tenali boy, who, overcoming the grief of his father’s death, aced in the TS-EAMCET AM (Agriculture and Medical) stream and secured State fourth rank. Durgempudi Karthikeya Reddy, the youngest son of D Venkat Rami Reddy and Uma Devi, lost his father in the Covid pandemic soon after he joined intermediate.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeya said, “I always wanted to become a doctor and my father was my biggest support. After losing him, I went into depression. One day, my mother reminded me of my father’s wish and it enraged me to achieve my goal.”

Meanwhile, his mother Uma Devi was also overwhelmed with his achievement. “Though I was confident he would get a good rank, I did not expect he would secure fourth rank,” she said, emotionally. Another Guntur student D Sair Chidvilas Reddy also secured eighth rank in TS EAMCET-AM stream. “I worked very hard and studied 18 hours every day. My focus is to get placement in AIIMS and become a cardiologist in the future.”

