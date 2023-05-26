Home States Andhra Pradesh

Traffic diverted for CM Mohan Reddy’s visit in Thullur

According to an official release, the vehicles going via Guntur-Vijayawada will be diverted from alternative routes.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries in R5 Zone in Thulluru on Friday, Guntur district police announced traffic diversions for heavy vehicles on the Chennai Kolkata and Hyderabad Vijayawada highways on Friday.  

The diversion will be in force from 4 am to 4 pm on Friday. According to an official release, the vehicles going via Guntur-Vijayawada will be diverted from alternative routes. All the heavy vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Guntur will be diverted via Tenali, Kolluru, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada, and Hanuman Junction.

The heavy vehicles proceeding towards Visakhapatnam from Chennai will be diverted via Ongole, Chirala, Repalle, Avanigadda, and Hanuman Junction. Likewise, heavy vehicles proceeding towards Chennai and Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted at Hanuman Junction towards Ongole.

Heavy vehicles from Hyderabad will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam and sent to Hanuman Junction. Vehicles going from Guntur to Visakhapatnam will be diverted via the Budampadu-Tenali-Avanigadda bridge.

