VMC to construct waterfront park

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken up works to beautify the riverfront retaining wall and construct an urban waterfront linear park in a stretch of 2.67 km. During a recent review meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the civic body and Irrigation Department to expedite the project. Following this, the irrigation department took up sand filling works at the flood retaining wall.

The project, named ‘The Plaza’ will be constructed in two phases at an: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation estimated cost of Rs 28 crore. Stating that the works have begun, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar explained that besides serving as a tourist attraction, The Plaza will provide space for leisure and social interaction, along with facilitating recreational activities.

The State government had constructed the retaining wall as people living along the banks of the River Krishna had to face the river’s fury during monsoon. In June 2020, when the rising inflows forced the officials to release water at the rate of 12 lakh cusecs, the colonies abutting the river were inundated, leaving the people shelterless for several days.

The flood retaining wall has been constructed in a phased manner downstream of Prakasam barrage from Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi to Vijayawada East Side boundary-Yanamalakuduru village. Construction for first phase of the retaining wall was taken up in a stretch of 1.8 km from Geetha Nagar Katta to Yanamalakuduru village under Vijayawada limits, while the second phase of the flood protection wall, covering 1.25 km, was taken up between Geetha Nagar Katta and Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi.

Work under the third phase between Varadhi to Padmavathi Ghat, covering 1.2 km, is underway. Elaborating on the riverfront project, Dinakar observed that it will not only create vast economic opportunities for the informal sector, but can be used by the civic body as a development strategy to restrict the encroachments of unauthorised vendors and squatter settlements. The civic body is also hoping to curb river pollution to a certain extent. Construction of walking and cycling tracks, placement of scenic structures, greenery, landscaping and electric works are under progress.

