YSRC, TDP focus on winning 5 Lok Sabha seats in North Coastal Andhra

Political heat has been picking up in North Coastal Andhra compared to other parts of the State though the general elections are still almost one year away. Both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP has started making efforts to strike a chord with voters of Uttarandhra.

As the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held simultaneously, the YSRC and TDP have laid emphasis on winning five parliamentary seats in the region. The YSRC won four of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 elections and the lone Srikakulam parliamentary seat went to the TDP.

According to sources, the YSRC has started a search for strong contenders for the Lok Sabha seats as a few of its MPs are keen on contesting Assembly elections next time. In the case of the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat, the YSRC tasted defeat in the 2014 and 2019 elections as its nominees Reddy Santhi and Duvvada Srinivas were defeated by K Rammohan Naidu.

Though the YSRC won five of the seven Assembly seats in the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, the TDP romped home. The TDP vote bank and Kinjarapu family clout helped Rammohan Naidu clinch the victory. Putting speculation to rest that Srinivas might be fielded again from the Srikakulam LS seat, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his recent visit to the district, announced the candidature of Duvvada for Tekkali Assembly seat against sitting MLA and TDP State president K Atchannaidu. Now, the YSRC is in search of a candidate, who can face the TDP. The grapevine is that one of the Dharmana brothers may be considered to take on Ramamohan Naidu.

In the last elections, YSRC candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar won from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat against TDP senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju. However, the YSRC is yet to decide on fielding Bellana again from Vizianagaram. The YSRC is reportedly toying with the idea of fielding the senior most leader from the district for the Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

The YSRC made a clean sweep in the combined Visakhapatnam district as it won all three Lok Sabha seats of Araku, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam in the last elections. The combined Visakhapatnam district is unique geographically as it comprises urban, rural and agency areas.

Goddeti Madhavi and B Satyavathi, who were elected from Araku and Anakapalle in 2019, are said to be keen on shifting to Assembly. However, the YSRC leadership will take a final decision on their choice, if there are suitable candidates who can take on the rejuvenated TDP in Visakhapatnam, sources said. Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana seems to be inclining to contest from the East Assembly constituency next time.

However, he may have to contest the Lok Sabha seat due to reported opposition from YSRC cadres in the East Assembly constituency to his candidature. Jagan has promised the party ticket for the Yadava community, one of the strong communities in the East constituency. However, it is too early to come to a conclusion on the likely YSRC candidates, felt an analyst.

