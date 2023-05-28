Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alluri Sitarama Raju district police reach out to tribals in remote hamlet, quench thirst

Tuhin Sinha inaugurated the drinking water scheme on Saturday and it brought cheers to the tribal people, particularly children, who were seen rushing to the taps to get potable water. 

Published: 28th May 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to collect drinking water from a borewell of a temple complex in Ahmedabad.

Image for representation purpose. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitarama Raju district police, as part of an outreach programme, have solved the drinking water problem in the Maoist-affected remote hamlet Chintagaruvu in Ginnelakota panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in the Agency.

The drinking water scheme taken up as part of the Amrit Jaladhara Mission, has brought the much-needed relief to at least 100 tribal families in the hamlet. Tribals had brought the acute drinking water scarcity in the hamlet to the notice of Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha in March. 

The SP immediately initiated measures to execute the drinking water scheme in the hamlet and ensured its completion in less than two months.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP told the tribals that they should not afraid of bringing their problems to the notice of police. He cited the Amrita Jaladhara scheme launched in the village as a model. He said the police will always come forward to come to the rescue of the tribals. 

He advised the tribals to desist from taking up ganja cultivation and go for alternative crops. The SP distributed steel vessels to every family in the village. He partook in the lunch served for tribal people on the occasion.

Speaking to TNIE, Pedabayalu SI Manoj Kumar said the tribals of the village were happy and enthused by the police initiative and people from nearby villages also brought their problems to the notice of the SP, who promised to look into their grievances.  

