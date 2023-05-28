Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heatwave predicted in 73 mandals of Andhra Pradesh

Light to moderate rains likely at one or two places in coastal districts and Rayalaseema region

Published: 28th May 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

People protecting themselves from heat in Vizag on Saturday | G Satyanarayana

People protecting themselves from heat in Vizag on Saturday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no escape from the scorching heat in the State with more than hundred places reporting maximum daytime temperatures above 43.43 degree Celsius. 

The highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius was reported in Devarapalle of East Godavari district followed by 44.6 degree Celsius in Gudur of Tirupati and 44.5 degree Celsius in Pedavegi of Eluru district. 

According to APSDMA, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 73 mandals of the State on Sunday and 12 mandals on Monday On Saturday, heatwave conditions were reported in 35 mandals including nine in Kakianda, five each in East Godavari and Anakapalle and four in Eluru districts. 

The daytime temperature in three of the four major cities—Visakahaptnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati—were above 40 degree Celsius. While in Rajamahendravaram it was marginally less at 38.7 degree Celsius, Vijayawada recorded 43.6 degree Celsius, while 42.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Tirupati, 40.8 degree Celsius in Visakhapatnam. 

The IMD in its daily weather report said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next two days. 

The north-south trough from south-east Madhya Pradesh to south Interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and north Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Under its influence, light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places in the Coastal district as well as the Rayalaseema region. IMD forecast added that there is no likelihood of any thunderstorm activities in the State for the next two days and weather conditions for the most part will be dry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heatwave APSDMA
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp