Heatwave predicted in 73 mandals of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no escape from the scorching heat in the State with more than hundred places reporting maximum daytime temperatures above 43.43 degree Celsius.

The highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius was reported in Devarapalle of East Godavari district followed by 44.6 degree Celsius in Gudur of Tirupati and 44.5 degree Celsius in Pedavegi of Eluru district.

According to APSDMA, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 73 mandals of the State on Sunday and 12 mandals on Monday On Saturday, heatwave conditions were reported in 35 mandals including nine in Kakianda, five each in East Godavari and Anakapalle and four in Eluru districts.

The daytime temperature in three of the four major cities—Visakahaptnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati—were above 40 degree Celsius. While in Rajamahendravaram it was marginally less at 38.7 degree Celsius, Vijayawada recorded 43.6 degree Celsius, while 42.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Tirupati, 40.8 degree Celsius in Visakhapatnam.

The IMD in its daily weather report said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next two days.

The north-south trough from south-east Madhya Pradesh to south Interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and north Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Under its influence, light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places in the Coastal district as well as the Rayalaseema region. IMD forecast added that there is no likelihood of any thunderstorm activities in the State for the next two days and weather conditions for the most part will be dry.

VIJAYAWADA: There is no escape from the scorching heat in the State with more than hundred places reporting maximum daytime temperatures above 43.43 degree Celsius. The highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius was reported in Devarapalle of East Godavari district followed by 44.6 degree Celsius in Gudur of Tirupati and 44.5 degree Celsius in Pedavegi of Eluru district. According to APSDMA, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 73 mandals of the State on Sunday and 12 mandals on Monday On Saturday, heatwave conditions were reported in 35 mandals including nine in Kakianda, five each in East Godavari and Anakapalle and four in Eluru districts. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The daytime temperature in three of the four major cities—Visakahaptnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati—were above 40 degree Celsius. While in Rajamahendravaram it was marginally less at 38.7 degree Celsius, Vijayawada recorded 43.6 degree Celsius, while 42.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Tirupati, 40.8 degree Celsius in Visakhapatnam. The IMD in its daily weather report said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next two days. The north-south trough from south-east Madhya Pradesh to south Interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and north Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Under its influence, light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places in the Coastal district as well as the Rayalaseema region. IMD forecast added that there is no likelihood of any thunderstorm activities in the State for the next two days and weather conditions for the most part will be dry.