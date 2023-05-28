'Naidu best remembered for betrayal, people don’t believe his promises': Jogi Ramesh, Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) lambasted the TDP for criticising the YSRC government at Mahanadu. “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is best remembered for his betrayal and backstabbing politics than anything else,” they ridiculed.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, Ramesh described Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram as a big drama. “The 153 pages of Mahanadu resolutions have missed out on what the TDP did (did not) to the people under Naidu’s leadership. It has failed to explain why not even a single poor man got benefited from the 14-year rule of Naidu,” he pointed out, accusing the TDP chief of uttering lies by claiming things he had not done.

“Naidu has insulted the poor by describing house sites given to them as burial places. Unlike Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given top priority to the welfare of poor, which is evident from the provision of Rs 2.1 lakh crore to beneficiaries of several schemes in the last four years,” he averred. Terming Naidu an enemy of BCs, he urged the Backward Classes not to get hoodwinked by TDP chief’s promises, which will never materialise.

Dismissing the TDP as a lost cause, Perni Nani predicted that Naidu would never come to power. “Mahanadu is all about self-praise and insulting opponents,” he deplored Contesting the claims of Naidu that Jagan is the richest CM in the country, the former minister said the annual affidavits filed by Naidu and his family clearly show, who is the richest. “Naidu should explain how the owner of mere two acres of land, has owned more than Rs 1,000 crore assets now,” he demanded to know.

VIJAYAWADA: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) lambasted the TDP for criticising the YSRC government at Mahanadu. “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is best remembered for his betrayal and backstabbing politics than anything else,” they ridiculed. Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, Ramesh described Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram as a big drama. “The 153 pages of Mahanadu resolutions have missed out on what the TDP did (did not) to the people under Naidu’s leadership. It has failed to explain why not even a single poor man got benefited from the 14-year rule of Naidu,” he pointed out, accusing the TDP chief of uttering lies by claiming things he had not done. “Naidu has insulted the poor by describing house sites given to them as burial places. Unlike Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given top priority to the welfare of poor, which is evident from the provision of Rs 2.1 lakh crore to beneficiaries of several schemes in the last four years,” he averred. Terming Naidu an enemy of BCs, he urged the Backward Classes not to get hoodwinked by TDP chief’s promises, which will never materialise. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dismissing the TDP as a lost cause, Perni Nani predicted that Naidu would never come to power. “Mahanadu is all about self-praise and insulting opponents,” he deplored Contesting the claims of Naidu that Jagan is the richest CM in the country, the former minister said the annual affidavits filed by Naidu and his family clearly show, who is the richest. “Naidu should explain how the owner of mere two acres of land, has owned more than Rs 1,000 crore assets now,” he demanded to know.