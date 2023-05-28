Home States Andhra Pradesh

New police station jurisdictions come into force in Tirupati district

Published: 28th May 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:12 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: To ensure that the police stations are within the reach of the public for administrative convenience, the reorganised jurisdictions of the police stations in Tirupati district started functioning from today, said Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy.

Addressing the media at the SP office, Parameswara Reddy said the Tirupati East subdivision, the largest and most populous, has been reorganised and hereafter has been named as Tirupati subdivision. Further, the existing Tirupati West subdivision has been reorganised and named as Chandragiri subdivision. It may be noted here that the State government issued a gazette notification on March 28, reorganising the jurisdiction of police stations and subdivisions in Tirupati district.

Given the gazette notification, modifications have been implemented in Alipiri, East, West, SVU, Tiruchanoor and MR Palle police station limits in Tirupati city. 

The SP also informed that the crime records existing in old police stations will be transferred to the newly reorganised ones soon.

