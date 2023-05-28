Performers will only get TDP tickets, says Lokesh

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Making it clear that performance is the only criterion for the allotment of party tickets in the ensuing elections, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said any leader, including himself, cannot get ticket without hard work.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons on the sidelines of Mahanadu on Saturday, Lokesh said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu would finalise the tickets considering the performance of aspirants. “Raising the hand of TDP leaders during my Yuva Galam Padayatra is not at all an indication of confirming the party ticket to them,” he clarified.

Revealing that the TDP gave directions to the party rank and file to work with coordination under the leadership of constituency incharges to win the elections, Lokesh said, “New leadership will be encouraged in some of the constituencies where the party is weak to return to the power in the State in 2024.”

Claiming that several YSRC leaders, including MPs and MLAs have evinced interest in joining the TDP, he said the party would welcome all those willing to work for the party. He, however, maintained that there is no need to induct those leaders, who enjoyed power and positions in the TDP, joined other parties, and are now trying to come back to the TDP.

As his padayatra is set to conclude in Rayalaseema soon, Lokesh said the TDP will release a roadmap for development of the drought-prone region providing effective solutions to issues like lack of irrigation and drinking water, industrial backwardness and unemployment. “People of Rayalaseema are extending their wholehearted support to the TDP and it is clearly visible during my padayatra in Kurnool,” he averred.

Lokesh said the revenue gap between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was at Rs 4,000 crore during the end of TDP regime and it increased to Rs 40,000 crore in the past four years of the YSRC government.

On the welfare aspect, he felt that the previous TDP regime failed to publicise its welfare schemes in a big way, like the YSRC government is boasting itself now.

“The TDP will release a preliminary manifesto highlighting various welfare schemes to be implemented if the party returns to power in the State in the next elections,” he said.

On allotment of house sites to the poor in the capital region Amaravati, Lokesh said one has to spend nearly Rs 500 per day to reach their workplace from the allotted house sites. “The beneficiaries, who got house sites, are now of the view that the TDP should come to power to get more value to their land,” he observed.

