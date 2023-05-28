States need to work together for ‘Vikasit Bharat’, CM Jagan tells Niti Aayog

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need to sustain the flow of healthy investments in the infrastructure sector, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that all the States should stand united and work as a team to make the country ‘Vikasit Bharat’.

Addressing the Niti Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the socio-economic objectives could be achieved if the combined share of manufacturing and services sectors in the GDP exceeds at least 85 per cent as against the global average of 91.5 per cent. Underlining the share of logistics in India’s GDP, which stands at a high 14 per cent compared to 7.5 per cent in the United States, Jagan highlighted the crucial nature of the sector and the costs involved.

“The abnormal share of logistics is hampering the country’s growth and curtailing the competitiveness of the Indian products globally,” he said and outlined the need of continuous investments as seen in the past nine years to ensure rapid economic progress of the country.

Stressing on the need to create a conducive business environment by attracting more investments, besides promoting new technologies to achieve higher agricultural productivity and food self-sufficiency, the Chief Minister pointed out that the investments in manufacturing and services sectors should be increased as they form a crucial part of the economy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Saturday | Express

Investment in logistics will make country achieve rapid growth: CM

Jagan submitted a note to the governing council explaining the measures taken to strengthen the sectors of logistics, public health, skill development and social and economic empowerment of women in the State.

“We are laying emphasis on port-based development by establishing four greenfield ports and 10 fishing harbours, besides developing the Orvakal Airport in Kurnool. We are striving to develop an international airport in North Coastal Andhra through PPP mode,” Jagan elaborated.

Highlighting the fact that Andhra Pradesh ranked first in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) across the country in the past three consecutive years, the Chief Minister stated that it has also repealed obsolete legal provisions to reduce the compliance burden. “The Global Investors Summit-2023 at Visakhapatnam has received an investment proposal of Rs 13 lakh crore with an employment potential of about 6 lakh,” he said.

“To strengthen the public health system, Andhra Pradesh launched Family Doctor Programme and established 10,592 village and ward clinics with mid-level health providers, besides recruiting 48,639 new doctors to augment healthcare facility right from village clinics to teaching hospitals,” he explained. Jagan also spoke about the measures initiated for industry ready human resources and women empowerment.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister called on the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed several issues relating to the irrigation projects in the State, including the Polavaram project.

