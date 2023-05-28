Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief blows poll bugle as Mahanadu begins

Participating in the debate on a resolution on the welfare of EWS, Naidu observed that the revenue of AP was much higher than Telangana once, but now it had declined.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu holds the party flag at Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the ensuing elections as Kurukshetra, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday gave a clarion call to the party rank and file to be prepared to face the polls at any time and defeat the Kauravas (YSRC).

In his inaugural address on the first day of the two-day TDP annual conclave Mahanadu at Vemagiri on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram, Naidu launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He announced to release the first phase of TDP election manifesto with several novel initiatives on the final day of Mahanadu. 

“Jagan’s sole aim is that only he should be the rich. But my aim is that the poor should become rich. TDP cadres should play a crucial role to make it happen,” Naidu exhorted. 

The TDP chief said, “One Mahanadu is not enough to tell the administrative failures of Jagan as CID (Corruption Inefficient Destruction) government prevails in the State.” 

Pointing out that the TDP rank and file had made several sacrifices in the past four years without getting scared of arrests and attacks unleashed by the YSRC government, the TDP supremo vowed to stand by the cadre as their family member.

Participating in the debate on a resolution on the welfare of EWS, Naidu observed that the revenue of AP was much higher than Telangana once, but now it had declined. Had all the projects, including capital Amaravati, been completed, AP would have flourished well, he opined.

