Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unlike Naidu, CM Jagan fulfilled 98.5% of YSRC election promises: Botcha

The people had become poor during the 14 years tenure of Naidu.  

Published: 28th May 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The people will not trust the election manifesto of the TDP as the party has never fulfilled its promises,” observed Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.      

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said the TDP was enacting a drama at the ongoing Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram. He asked whether any of the welfare scheme introduced by TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao was continued by the Chandrababu Naidu government. The people had become poor during the 14 years tenure of Naidu. Whereas, former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had implemented several welfare schemes for the benefit of poor. 

“There is not even a single welfare scheme introduced by Naidu. Except castigating Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,  Naidu is doing precious little as the Opposition Leader, he pointed out. Naidu who said agriculture was not a lucrative profession, ignored the welfare of BCs, SCs and STs during the TDP regime. During the five-year rule of TDP, Naidu looted the State, he alleged. 

“Coming to power is not important, but what the government has done for the people is more important. Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government is fulfilling each and every promise made to the people. It has fulfilled 98.5% of its election promises in the last four years,” he asserted.

Countering the charges of Opposition that the State was pushed to backward in economic growth during the YSRC government, Botcha said agriculture, health, education and welfare are being given top priority. In education, AP has climbed to seventh position from the 15th in the country under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. In the agriculture sector, the State has achieved 8% growth,” he highlighted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Botcha Satyanarayana
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp