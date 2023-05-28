Unlike Naidu, CM Jagan fulfilled 98.5% of YSRC election promises: Botcha

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The people will not trust the election manifesto of the TDP as the party has never fulfilled its promises,” observed Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said the TDP was enacting a drama at the ongoing Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram. He asked whether any of the welfare scheme introduced by TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao was continued by the Chandrababu Naidu government. The people had become poor during the 14 years tenure of Naidu. Whereas, former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had implemented several welfare schemes for the benefit of poor.

“There is not even a single welfare scheme introduced by Naidu. Except castigating Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu is doing precious little as the Opposition Leader, he pointed out. Naidu who said agriculture was not a lucrative profession, ignored the welfare of BCs, SCs and STs during the TDP regime. During the five-year rule of TDP, Naidu looted the State, he alleged.

“Coming to power is not important, but what the government has done for the people is more important. Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government is fulfilling each and every promise made to the people. It has fulfilled 98.5% of its election promises in the last four years,” he asserted.

Countering the charges of Opposition that the State was pushed to backward in economic growth during the YSRC government, Botcha said agriculture, health, education and welfare are being given top priority. In education, AP has climbed to seventh position from the 15th in the country under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. In the agriculture sector, the State has achieved 8% growth,” he highlighted.

