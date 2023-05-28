Untimely and incessant rain leaves Bapatla salt farmers in distress

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After four months of strenuous work preparing salt pans, the hard work of salt farmers, who were gearing up to make hay, went in vain due to continuous rains in the Coastal areas of the Bapatla district. According to local farmers, 26,000 quintals of salt produced on 1,200 acres of land was destroyed due to incessant unseasonal rains over the last 20 days.

Usually, after a sudden downpour, the farmers cannot resume salt production for the next 20 days. With this, over 15,000 people residing in the Chinaganjam area, who are dependent directly and indirectly on salt cultivation, suffered huge losses. The farmers have requested the government and officials to take necessary action and provide subsidies to them and assist them to bear these losses.

The production of salt is a long process, as the work starts in December when farmers repair buns, stamp the earth and overhaul the electric motors, before pumping water with a high concentration of salt into the pans.

They continue the salt production till July, provided there are no heavy rains during this period. Many salt farmers sell their products as soon as it is harvested because they lack facilities to store it till the monsoon and sell in the winter when prices shoot up. As severe heatwave conditions were predicted in the beginning of the season, the salt farmers in the Coastal areas expected to reap benefits.

Now, their hopes of getting a decent return on their back-breaking labour became no less than a dream. “I took up salt cultivation in 110 acres after taking a loan from private money lenders. Harvesting is still pending in 70 acres. Over 2,100 quintals of salt worth `7.35 lakh has been destroyed,” said G Venkata, a farmer in the Chinaganjam region.

