95.86 per cent of candidates attend Civil services prelims

VIJAYAWADA: The Civil services preliminary examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was conducted peacefully across the State. The UPSC allocated centres in four major cities in the state including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur.

A total of 17,157 candidates (52.3% attendance) for the paper-I (morning session) and 14,273 candidates (43.5% per cent) for paper II (afternoon session) appeared for the preliminary examination. A total of 32,786 candidates across the State applied for the exam. The examination was conducted peacefully in 79 centres in four cities. District collectors monitored the examinations from the special control rooms arranged in respective collectorates and higher officials inspected the centres.

Visakhapatnam Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna, Tirupati Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy, UPSC Observer and also APICC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Praveen Kumar inspected various UPSC examination centres in the State.

