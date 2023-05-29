Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police arrest eight for stealing half a tonne of red sanders logs 

Imran from Kattigenahalli in Karnataka, the main accused, is on the run. The police managed to apprehend eight people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 29th May 2023 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

red sanders

Red sand image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

CHITTOOR: Andhra Pradesh police arrested a gang of eight interstate thieves and seized 16 red sanders logs weighing half a tonne, valued at Rs 30 lakh, on Monday in the Chittoor district, including confiscating two vehicles.

On receiving a tipoff that red sanders logs are being illegally transported from Tirupati Seshachalam forest, Bangarupalya police kept vigil on Chittoor-Palamaner road at Mahasamudram toll gate.

As police were stopping vehicles for a search, they found two cars heading in the direction of Bengaluru suspicious, a press note shared by the police on Monday said.

"On searching these cars, police recovered 16 red sanders logs."

Police identified Imran from Kattigenahalli in Karnataka as the main accused in the case.

He is on the run but police managed to apprehend eight people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: Abdul Rahiman (26) K Mahendran (35), R Kaliyappan (42), P Mahadevan (36), G Sivan (45), R Chinna Thambi (62), M Shiva Shankar (30) and K Ravi (36).

Besides Imran, five more accused persons from Tamil Nadu are on the run, namely Venkatesh, Sundaramurthy, Wasim, Vedi and Durai.

Police are on the hunt for them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh red sanders
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp