Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

By IANS

KURNOOL: A woman cremated her husband's body at her house as she feared that if their two sons come to know about his death they will fight for his property.

The shocking incident occurred in Pattikonda town of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

The woman told police that their two sons were not taking care of them and she suspected that if they learned about their father's death they would come and fight for property.

Lalita told police that her husband Harikrishna Prasad (60) was not keeping well and died early morning. She did not inform any relatives about his death and decided to cremate him at home.

However, the neighbours alerted the police when they saw smoke coming out of the house. When the police rushed there, the woman revealed that she performed her husband's last rites at home.

Harikrishna Prasad, who was running a pharmacy in the town, and Lalita have two sons. While the elder son works at a private hospital in Kurnool, the younger son is settled in Canada.

Lalita said their sons were not looking after them and were coming to the house only to demand a share in the property. She had the apprehension that if she informed them about their father's death they would come home and fight for property.

Police were questioning the woman. They suspect that she is not mentally stable.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

