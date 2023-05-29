Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

The woman told police that their two sons were not taking care of them and she suspected that if they learned about their father's death they would come and fight for property.

Published: 29th May 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral pyre, cremation

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

KURNOOL: A woman cremated her husband's body at her house as she feared that if their two sons come to know about his death they will fight for his property.

The shocking incident occurred in Pattikonda town of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

The woman told police that their two sons were not taking care of them and she suspected that if they learned about their father's death they would come and fight for property.

Lalita told police that her husband Harikrishna Prasad (60) was not keeping well and died early morning. She did not inform any relatives about his death and decided to cremate him at home.

However, the neighbours alerted the police when they saw smoke coming out of the house. When the police rushed there, the woman revealed that she performed her husband's last rites at home.

Harikrishna Prasad, who was running a pharmacy in the town, and Lalita have two sons. While the elder son works at a private hospital in Kurnool, the younger son is settled in Canada.

Lalita said their sons were not looking after them and were coming to the house only to demand a share in the property. She had the apprehension that if she informed them about their father's death they would come home and fight for property.

Police were questioning the woman. They suspect that she is not mentally stable.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Woman cremates body at home
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp