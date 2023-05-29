CM discusses bifurcation issues with Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday and discussed several issues pertaining to the State. Jagan urged Shah to endorse the revised estimates of the Polavaram project and ensure the Union cabinet’s approval.

During the 40-minute meeting, he requested the minister to expedite the resolution of unresolved issues related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Chief Minister also elaborated on the issues of division of assets, including AP Bhavan, as per Schedules 9 and 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He mentioned the pending bills of APGENCO that power distribution companies in Telangana are yet to clear. The Chief Minister, who is in the national capital on a three-day visit, participated in the inauguration of the new Parliament building, where he was seen sitting next to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

On Saturday, Jagan participated in the eighth Governing Council Meeting of NITI the Aayog. He made a presentation and emphasised on the need for States to work together for achieving ‘Vikasit Bharat’. He had stressed the need for health investments in the infrastructure sector for the rapid growth of the economy.

After the NITI Aayog meeting, Jagan met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed various issues regarding irrigation projects in the State, including the Polavaram project. The Chief Minister also met Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the resource gap funding for the financial year 2014-15.

