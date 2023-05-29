MCT’s multi-crore projects moving at a snail’s pace

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Nearly nine months have gone by, and the construction of City Operation Centre (COC), the new municipal corporation office for the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), is still staring down at the foundation level in Tirupati. The foundation stone for this Rs 70 crore worth project was laid on August 2022, aiming to complete within 24 months from the date of execution. Around 3.57 acres of land was earmarked for its construction.

Similarly, the works of the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) with multiplex building worth Rs 40 crore for which the foundation stone was laid in December 2022, are yet to be grounded at the work site putting a question mark on the future of the project.

This 7-floor MLCP project will have space for parking 373 cars, besides, accommodating three screens of multiplex theatres of 550 seats, and has a deadline of 18 months from the date of execution. It is to be noted that RR Thulasi Builders Private Limited (Erode) has won the contract for the construction of the two multi-crore projects, but has done little to no work.

The COC project conceptualised in 2018 is envisaged to improve the overall governance and efficiency of city administration and management, which is in line with the vision of Tirupati Smart City. The state-of-the-art COC building will provide suitable space for housing MCT officers and staff in it.

The tender was recalled for the fourth time with revised estimates and found the successful bidder for the contract amount of Rs 70.00 crore. The contract covers the operation and maintenance for 5 years including a Defect Liability Period (DLP) of 2 years for the commission of the project.

Tenders have been called for the MLCP project with a contract value of Rs 38.98 crore and the contract has been awarded to the successful bidder for Rs 40.89 crore. The project to be constructed adjacent to the railway station in the heart of the city is expected to resolve the car parking woes.

When TNIE contacted MCT Commissioner D Hairtha over the delay in the execution of the projects, she cited the dearth of funds as the main reason for the contractors not coming forward to take up the works. She informed that about Rs 188 crore smart city funds had been released a fortnight ago. The works will be completed as per the deadline.

