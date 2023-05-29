Over 50% births in AP via C-section

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Data of the National Family Health Survey revealed that over 50 per cent of the total deliveries that occurred at private hospitals in the State are surgical deliveries or Cesarean (C-section) births.While the C-sections have become increasingly common, it has also become a cause of concern in AP. As per data available, babies delivered by C-section account for 50.5 per cent in urban areas and 39.3 per cent in rural areas. While the births in a private health facility delivered by C-section are 63 per cent, births in public health facilities account to 26.6 per cent.

With the continuous surge in cesarean births, there are several myths and misunderstandings surrounding them. To be more precise, some people prefer C-sections as they wish to give birth on an auspicious day or time (muhurat). A few hospitals, despite the labouring mother being capable of undergoing normal delivery, suggest opting for C-sections so they can charge more when compared to normal delivery.

And in some cases, the public themselves demand a C-section with a belief that it is a safer option than that of normal birth. Speaking to TNIE, Guntur GGH superintendent and senior gynaecologist Dr Neelam Prabavathi said, “In recent days, due to changing lifestyles, late pregnancies and increase in IVF births is becoming the next normal. Pregnancies under such circumstances increase the rate of complication in the labouring mother while giving birth. In order to save the lives of both mother and the baby, C-section is opted under specific circumstances’’.

“More than 15% pregnancies land into complications, requiring surgical interventions. Here the C-section becomes a lifesaving surgery for the mother and the child,” she added. As in other surgeries, C-sections also have an inherent risk of surgical and anesthetic complications. There is also a concern that the increased C-sections distances the neonates from breastfeeding.Feeding the colostrum to the newborn will help to boost the immunity against various infections and medical conditions.

Due to the surgery, the tender incisions and stitches make it difficult for the mothers to sit and breastfeed the baby.“However, maintaining a healthy pregnancy, preventing complications and opting for normal delivery is ideal for the health of both mother and the baby. During antenatal checkups, we suggest the mothers follow a healthy diet and do exercises as recommended and be stress-free which have a major impact on the health of the baby in order to prevent any complications during labour,’’ added Dr Prabavathi.

